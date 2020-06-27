Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Jason Day asks for virus test at Travelers

June 27, 2020 9:10 am
 
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

Jason Day has asked to be tested for COVID-19 just before the third round of the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut.

Officials have decided to have him play as a single Saturday as a precautionary measure.

Two more players withdrew because of the coronavirus Friday — Denny McCarthy for a positive test, and Bud Cauley, who tested negative but decided to pull out after playing alongside McCarthy on Thursday.

There have been seven COVID-19-related withdrawals from the Connecticut event.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

