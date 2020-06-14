Listen Live Sports

The Latest: La. Tech football player positive for COVID-19

June 14, 2020 11:16 am
 
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on sports around the world:

Louisiana Tech officials say a football player has tested positive for COVID-19 and that he and some of his teammates have been instructed to self-quarantine for two weeks.

School officials say contact tracing helped officials identify additional football players who could have been exposed.

Louisiana Tech has not released the names of the players being required to quarantine and has not specified how many players were identified for possible exposure.

The Bulldogs reported to campus in Ruston, Louisiana, on June 1 for physicals and medical testing. They began on-field conditioning during the past week and are scheduled to begin weight training this week.

The Associated Press

