The Latest: Nuggets coach Malone says he had COVID-19

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone says an antibody test revealed he had COVID-19.

Malone says in an interview with CBS4 in Denver he wasn’t feeling well shortly after the season was suspended March 11. He reached out to the team’s medical staff to be tested but no tests were available at the time. Malone says he had an antibody test around Memorial Day weekend.

Advertisement

Malone says the team doctor called up and said “you tested positive.”

Malone adds that he likes to say “I got coronavirus and I kicked its butt.”

His squad was in third place in the Western Conference when the season was halted. The league is working on completing the health and safety protocols for a restart at the Disney campus near Orlando, Florida.

Malone says “I hope that going down to Orlando will be in a safe environment and we can limit the amount of people that actually get it.”

___

The Russian anti-doping agency says it is resuming the testing of athletes after a break of nearly three months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The agency says its staff has been equipped with protective equipment and will have to test negative for the virus before working with any athletes.

It has also offered athletes advice on how to register their status if they have to isolate themselves because they have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

The agency initially suspended testing on March 27 for one week but that was extended because of Russian government measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.