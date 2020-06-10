Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Stoke says manager O’Neill positive for virus

June 10, 2020 4:08 am
 
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

English soccer club Stoke says manager Michael O’Neill has tested positive for COVID-19.

The second-division club says the 50-year-old O’Neill had tested negative in five previous rounds of testing but the positive result came from a test administered on Monday.

Stoke says O’Neill will “follow the relevant guidance and undergo a period of isolation.” Assistant manager Billy McKinlay will take charge of training.

Stoke is scheduled to play Reading when the Championship resumes on June 20.

The Premier League returns to action with two matches on June 17.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

