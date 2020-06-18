Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Swiss Indoors asks to cancel October tournament

June 18, 2020 8:32 am
 
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

The Swiss Indoors tennis tournament in Basel wants to cancel its 50th anniversary edition in October because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers say they told tour officials they would “prefer to cancel this year’s edition of the tournament in light of the current situation.”

Tournament head Roger Brennwald says playing the event with no fans or with social distancing “have to be ruled out for us in Basel on economic grounds.”

The ATP is expected to decide on its end-of-season indoor schedule in mid-July.

Brennwald says “it looks like coronavirus is on match point and is set for victory.”

Hometown great Roger Federer was already set to miss the tournament where he worked as a ballboy and is the record 10-time champion. He ended his season this month to recover from knee surgery.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

