Thunder sign Luguentz Dort to multi-year deal

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma City Thunder announced a multiyear contract with rookie Luguentz Dort on Wednesday. Terms were not disclosed.

Dort has averaged 6.2 points, 1.9 rebounds and 0.8 steals in 22 minutes per game this season. Oklahoma City has posted a 16-5 record (.762) with him in the starting lineup.

The Canadian signed a two-way deal with the Thunder last July after playing one season at Arizona State.

