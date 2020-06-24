Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Thunder sign Luguentz Dort to multi-year deal

June 24, 2020 4:21 pm
 
< a min read
      

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma City Thunder announced a multiyear contract with rookie Luguentz Dort on Wednesday. Terms were not disclosed.

Dort has averaged 6.2 points, 1.9 rebounds and 0.8 steals in 22 minutes per game this season. Oklahoma City has posted a 16-5 record (.762) with him in the starting lineup.

The Canadian signed a two-way deal with the Thunder last July after playing one season at Arizona State.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|30 Young AFCEA Bethesda Summer IT Luncheon...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US, South Korea repatriate remains of 147 Korean soldiers