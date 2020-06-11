Thursday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Minor League Baseball
|Frontier League
GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed INF/OF Brian Sharp.
SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Released OF John Mora and OF Luis Roman.
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed INF Ray Hernandez.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
PITTSBURG STEELERS — Re-signed OT Matt Feiler.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed WR Mekale McKay.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Hired Lowell Heit as Chief Financial Officer.
