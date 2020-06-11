Listen Live Sports

Thursday’s Transactions

June 11, 2020 7:00 pm
 
BASEBALL
Minor League Baseball
Frontier League

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed INF/OF Brian Sharp.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Released OF John Mora and OF Luis Roman.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed INF Ray Hernandez.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Released LB Jake Ryan.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed OT Austin Jackson.

PITTSBURG STEELERS — Re-signed OT Matt Feiler. Re-signed CB Mike Hilton.

Canadian Footbal League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed WR Mekale McKay.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Hired Lowell Heit as Chief Financial Officer.

COLLEGE

AUSTIN PEAY — Agreed to contract extension with Director of Athletics Gerald Harrison through 2023-2024 academic year.

