Thursday’s Transactions

June 18, 2020 3:00 pm
 
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball

DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with C Dillon Dingler.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball League

DETROIT PISTONS – Named Troy Weaver as General Manager.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Named Mark Azevedo as Assistant Director of College and Pro Personnel, David Black as National Scout, and John Cleary as West Area Scout.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Returned D Jorge Moreira from on loan to Superliga, Argentina side River Plate.

National Women’s Soccer League

SKY BLUE FC — Signed M Nichole Baxter, D Cassidy Benintente and M Jennifer Cudjoe to short-term contracts.

United Soccer League

ORANGE COUNTY SC — Signed D Kobi Henry

COLLEGE

MARQUETTE — Announced the retirement of women’s tennis coach Jody Brown.

The Associated Press

