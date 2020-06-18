Thursday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Agreed to terms with C Joe Donovan, LHP Jaime Arias and RHP Cade Smith.
DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with C Dillon Dingler.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with LHP Zarion Sharpe.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Signed RHP CJ Van Eyk, RHP Trent Palmer, and OF Zach Britton.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with OF Jesse Franklin, RHP Spencer Strider and LHP Jared Schuster.
NEW YORK METS — Signed OF Joe Suozzi.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball League
DETROIT PISTONS – Named Troy Weaver as General Manager.
LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Announced Dr. Karida Brown as Director of Racial Equity and Action.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Named Mark Azevedo as Assistant Director of College and Pro Personnel, David Black as National Scout, and John Cleary as West Area Scout.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
FC DALLAS — Signed G Carlos Avilez.
PORTLAND TIMBERS — Acquired D Pablo Bonilla. Returned D Jorge Moreira from on loan to Superliga, Argentina side River Plate.
|National Women’s Soccer League
SKY BLUE FC — Signed M Nichole Baxter, D Cassidy Benintente and M Jennifer Cudjoe to short-term contracts.
ORANGE COUNTY SC — Signed D Kobi Henry.
MARQUETTE — Announced the retirement of women’s tennis coach Jody Brown.
