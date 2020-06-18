Listen Live Sports

Thursday’s Transactions

June 18, 2020 11:17 pm
 
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Agreed to terms with C Joe Donovan, LHP Jaime Arias and RHP Cade Smith.

DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with C Dillon Dingler.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with LHP Zarion Sharpe.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Signed RHP CJ Van Eyk, RHP Trent Palmer, and OF Zach Britton.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with OF Jesse Franklin, RHP Spencer Strider and LHP Jared Schuster.

NEW YORK METS — Signed OF Joe Suozzi.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball League

DETROIT PISTONS – Named Troy Weaver as General Manager.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Announced Dr. Karida Brown as Director of Racial Equity and Action.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Named Mark Azevedo as Assistant Director of College and Pro Personnel, David Black as National Scout, and John Cleary as West Area Scout.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

FC DALLAS — Signed G Carlos Avilez.

PORTLAND TIMBERS — Acquired D Pablo Bonilla. Returned D Jorge Moreira from on loan to Superliga, Argentina side River Plate.

National Women’s Soccer League

SKY BLUE FC — Signed M Nichole Baxter, D Cassidy Benintente and M Jennifer Cudjoe to short-term contracts.

United Soccer League

ORANGE COUNTY SC — Signed D Kobi Henry.

COLLEGE

MARQUETTE — Announced the retirement of women’s tennis coach Jody Bronson.

