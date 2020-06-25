Listen Live Sports

Thursday’s Transactions

June 25, 2020 3:02 pm
 
BASEBALL
National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Signed LHP Burl Carraway, LHP Luke Little and RHP Koen Moreno to minor league contracts.

NEW YORK METS— Signed OF Isaiah Greene to a minor league contract.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Signed C Tyler Zeller.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

NEW YORK JETS — Signed OT Cameron Clark.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

LA GALAXY — Signed M Kai Koreniuk.

COLLEGE

DOANE — Announced the addition of Gene Steinmeyer as assistant coach.

