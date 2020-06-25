Thursday’s Transactions

CHICAGO CUBS — Signed LHP Burl Carraway, LHP Luke Little and RHP Koen Moreno to minor league contracts.
NEW YORK METS— Signed OF Isaiah Greene to a minor league contract.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Signed C Tyler Zeller.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
NEW YORK JETS — Signed OT Cameron Clark.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
LA GALAXY — Signed M Kai Koreniuk.
DOANE — Announced the addition of Gene Steinmeyer as assistant coach.
