Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved.

 
 
Thursday’s Transactions

June 25, 2020 5:00 pm
 
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Signed 3B Blaze Jordan to a minor league contract.

DETROIT TIGERS — Released RHP Alex Wilson.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Signed LHP Burl Carraway, LHP Luke Little and RHP Koen Moreno to minor league contracts.

NEW YORK METS— Signed OF Isaiah Greene to a minor league contract.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Signed C Tyler Zeller.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

NEW YORK JETS — Signed OT Cameron Clark.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

INTER MIAMI CF — Signed D/M Brek Shea.

LA GALAXY — Signed M Kai Koreniuk.

COLLEGE

DOANE — Announced the addition of Gene Steinmeyer as assistant coach.

