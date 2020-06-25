Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Signed 3B Blaze Jordan to a minor league contract.

DETROIT TIGERS — Released RHP Alex Wilson.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Signed RHP Emerson Hancock to a minor league contract.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Signed LHP Burl Carraway, LHP Luke Little and RHP Koen Moreno to minor league contracts.

NEW YORK METS— Signed OF Isaiah Greene and OF Pete Crow-Armstrong to minor league contracts.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Signed C Tyler Zeller.

FOOTBALL National Football League

NEW YORK JETS — Signed OT Cameron Clark.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

INTER MIAMI CF — Signed D/M Brek Shea.

LA GALAXY — Signed M Kai Koreniuk.

COLLEGE

DOANE — Named Gene Steinmeyer women’s basketball assistant coach.

