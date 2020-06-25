Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Thursday’s Transactions

June 25, 2020 7:03 pm
 
< a min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Signed 3B Blaze Jordan to a minor league contract.

DETROIT TIGERS — Released RHP Alex Wilson.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Signed RHP Emerson Hancock, OF Zach DeLoach and RHP Taylor Dollard to minor league contracts.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Signed INF Zac Cook, OF MacKenzie Mueller and 2B Harrison Ray to minor league contracts.

Advertisement
National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Signed LHP Burl Carraway, LHP Luke Little and RHP Koen Moreno to minor league contracts.

        Insight by Swish and Check Point: Learn how the Interior Department’s IT modernization plan is letting the agency train its workforce to be problem solvers in this free webinar.

NEW YORK METS— Signed OF Isaiah Greene and OF Pete Crow-Armstrong to minor league contracts.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Signed C Tyler Zeller.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

NEW YORK JETS — Signed OT Cameron Clark.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

INTER MIAMI CF — Signed D/M Brek Shea.

LA GALAXY — Signed M Kai Koreniuk.

COLLEGE

DOANE — Named Gene Steinmeyer women’s basketball assistant coach.

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|30 Young AFCEA Bethesda Summer IT Luncheon...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Nonprofit collaborates with VA to help vets get technology to stay connected