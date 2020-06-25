Thursday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Signed 3B Blaze Jordan to a minor league contract.
DETROIT TIGERS — Released RHP Alex Wilson.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Signed RHP Emerson Hancock, OF Zach DeLoach and RHP Taylor Dollard to minor league contracts.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Signed INF Zac Cook, OF MacKenzie Mueller and 2B Harrison Ray to minor league contracts.
CHICAGO CUBS — Signed LHP Burl Carraway, LHP Luke Little and RHP Koen Moreno to minor league contracts.
NEW YORK METS— Signed OF Isaiah Greene and OF Pete Crow-Armstrong to minor league contracts.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Signed C Tyler Zeller.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
NEW YORK JETS — Signed OT Cameron Clark.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
INTER MIAMI CF — Signed D/M Brek Shea.
LA GALAXY — Signed M Kai Koreniuk.
DOANE — Named Gene Steinmeyer women’s basketball assistant coach.
