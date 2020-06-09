Listen Live Sports

Tuesday’s Transactions

June 9, 2020 2:58 pm
 
< a min read
      
FOOTBALL
National Football League

DETROIT LIONS — Signed DE Julian Okwara.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Placed D Ondrej Vala Vala on waivers with the intent to terminate his NHL contract.

COLLEGE

BARTON COLLEGE — Named Derek Hamm Head Mens and Womens Golf Coach.

BUFFALO — Named Brendan Foley men’s basketball assistant coach.

SOCCER
National Women’s Soccer League

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Signed F Meghan McCool to a one year contract.

