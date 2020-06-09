Listen Live Sports

Tuesday’s Transactions

June 9, 2020 7:01 pm
 
BASKETBALL
NBA G League

Named Brian Shaw head basketball coach of new NBA G League team.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

DETROIT LIONS — Signed DE Julian Okwara.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Placed D Ondrej Vala on waivers with the intent to terminate his NHL contract.

SOCCER
National Women’s Soccer League

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Signed F Meghan McCool to a one year contract.

COLLEGE

BARTON COLLEGE — Named Derek Hamm men’s and women’s head golf coach.

BUFFALO — Named Brendan Foley men’s basketball assistant coach.

