Tuesday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press

BASKETBALL NBA G League

Named Brian Shaw head basketball coach of new NBA G League team.

FOOTBALL National Football League

DETROIT LIONS — Signed DE Julian Okwara.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DALLAS STARS — Placed D Ondrej Vala on waivers with the intent to terminate his NHL contract.

SOCCER National Women’s Soccer League

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Signed F Meghan McCool to a one year contract.

COLLEGE

BARTON COLLEGE — Named Derek Hamm men’s and women’s head golf coach.

BUFFALO — Named Brendan Foley men’s basketball assistant coach.

