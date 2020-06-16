Tuesday’s Transactions

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with RHP Jared Jones.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Agreed to terms with undrafted free agent RHP Carter Loewen.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with undrafted free agent C Matt Scheffler.
TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with undrafted free agents C Fernando Amaro, RHP Nick Krauth, RHP DJ McCarty, RHP Connor Sechler, C Brady Smith, RHP Colton Snyder, and RHP Josh Stephan.
NASCAR — Named Brandon Thompson vice president, diversity and inclusion.
ETSU — Named Tyler Janota Director of basketball sport performance.
ST. NORBERT — Named Riley Swanson football defensive coordinator.
