Tuesday’s Transactions

June 16, 2020 5:01 pm
 
BASEBALL
National League

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with RHP Jared Jones.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Agreed to terms with undrafted free agent RHP Carter Loewen.

American League

SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with undrafted free agent C Matt Scheffler.

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with undrafted free agents C Fernando Amaro, RHP Nick Krauth, RHP DJ McCarty, RHP Connor Sechler, C Brady Smith, RHP Colton Snyder, and RHP Josh Stephan.

AUTO RACING
Nascar

NASCAR — Named Brandon Thompson vice president, diversity and inclusion.

COLLEGE

ETSU — Named Tyler Janota Director of basketball sport performance.

ST. NORBERT — Named Riley Swanson football defensive coordinator.

