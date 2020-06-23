Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Signed RHP Jeff Criswell, OF Michael Guldberg and RHP Dane Acker to minor league contracts.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Signed RHP Jimmy Endersby, RHP Jonathan Sprinkle and OF Cody Orr to minor league contracts.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with LHP Asa Lacy, SS Nick Loftin, RHP Ben Hernandez, OF Tyler Gentry, LHP Christian Chamberlain, RHP Will Klein, LHP AJ Block, OF Tucker Bradley, C Kale Emshoff, C Saul Garza, RHP John McMillon INF Matt Schmidt and RHP Chase Wallace on minor league contracts.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Signed INF Aaron Sabato to a minor league contract.

Advertisement

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Signed RHP Nick Bitsko to a minor league contract.

National League

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Signed RHP Wil Jensen to a minor league contract.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Cade Cavalli, RHP Cole Henry, RHP Holden Powell, LHP Mitchell Parker, C Brady Lindsly and SS Sammy Infante on minor league contracts.

FOOTBALL National Football League

DETROIT LIONS — Announced Martha Firestone is stepping down as principal owner.

COLLEGE

CLAYTON STATE — Named Chuck Tidmore as Sports Information Director.

ETSU — Announced Greg Heiar as men’s basketball assistant coach. Announced Autumn Lockwood as Assistant Director of Basketball Sport Performance.

FLORIDA GULF COAST — Announced women’s basketball G Anya Marinkovic is returning for her redshirt senior season.

LEES-MCRAE — Named Gene Highfield men’s and women’s tennis head coach.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.