Tuesday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Signed OF Heston Kjerstad to a minor league contract.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed D Dysin Mayo to a one-year, two-way contract.
VICTORIA ROYALS — Acquired rights to unsigned D Wyatt Wilson from the Swift Current Broncos in exchange for a conditional fifth round pick in the 2023 WHL Bantam Draft.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
MLS — LA Galaxy M Juninho announced his retirement from professional soccer.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.