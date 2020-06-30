Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Signed OF Heston Kjerstad to a minor league contract.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed D Dysin Mayo to a one-year, two-way contract.

Western Hockey League

VICTORIA ROYALS — Acquired rights to unsigned D Wyatt Wilson from the Swift Current Broncos in exchange for a conditional fifth round pick in the 2023 WHL Bantam Draft.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS — LA Galaxy M Juninho announced his retirement from professional soccer.

