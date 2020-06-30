Listen Live Sports

Tuesday’s Transactions

June 30, 2020 10:30 pm
 
FOOTBALL
National Football League

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed QB Cam Newton.

BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Signed, OF Heston Kjerstad to a minor league contract.

DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with 3B Spencer Torkelson on a minor league contract.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Traded INF Jorge Mateo to the San Diego Padres for a player to be named later.

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed to terms with OF Matt Kemp on a minor league contract. Placed CF Ian Desmond on the restricted list.

NEW YORK METS — Signed RHP Jared Hughes to a major league contract.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed D Dysin Mayo to a one-year, two-way contract.

American Hockey League

HAMILTON BULLDOGS — Traded D Michael Renwick to the Windsor Spitfires in exchange for second-round picks in 2022 and 2024, as well as a fifth-round in 2024.

Western Hockey League

VICTORIA ROYALS — Acquired rights to unsigned D Wyatt Wilson from the Swift Current Broncos in exchange for a conditional fifth-round pick in the 2023 WHL Bantam Draft.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

LOS ANGELES GALAXY — Announced the retirement of M Juninho Pernambucano from professional soccer.

SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Signed M Shandon Hopeau.

United Soccer League

LOUDOUN UNITED FC — Signed M Tyler Gabarra and D Timothy Mehl for the remainder of 2020 USL Championship season.

COLLEGE

FLORIDA GULF COAST UNIVERSITY — Announced that G Franco Miller Jr. has transferred from Mississippi.

