Tuesday’s Transactions Writethru

|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
DETROIT LIONS — Signed DE Julian Okwara.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
DALLAS STARS — Placed D Ondrej Vala on waivers with the intent to terminate his NHL contract.
BARTON COLLEGE — Named Derek Hamm Head Mens and Womens Golf Coach.
BUFFALO — Named Brendan Foley men’s basketball assistant coach.
|SOCCER
|National Women’s Soccer League
WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Signed F Meghan McCool to a one year contract.
