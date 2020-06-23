Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Twins sign 1st-round pick Aaron Sabato for $2.75M bonus

June 23, 2020 10:22 pm
 
< a min read
      

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins signed first baseman Aaron Sabato on Tuesday to a deal that included a $2.75 million bonus for the first-round draft pick from North Carolina.

Sabato was taken with the 27th overall pick earlier this month. He signed for about $180,000 above the value for his draft slot assigned by Major League Baseball.

The 6-foot-1, 235-pound Sabato set a Tar Heels freshman record with 18 home runs in 2019. As a sophomore in the virus-shortened 2020 season, Sabato batted .292 with seven homers, 18 RBIs and 22 walks in 19 games.

Last week, the Twins signed Tennessee outfielder Alerick Soularie, their second-round pick, and Marco Raya, a high school right-hander from Laredo, Texas, they picked in the fourth round.

Advertisement

___

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|25 CSA Federal Summit 2020
6|30 Young AFCEA Bethesda Summer IT Luncheon...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Veteran earns her college degree at 62