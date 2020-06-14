Update on the latest sports

GOLF-COLONIAL

Berger takes Colonial

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — The PGA Tour completed a safe and successful return to competition, and so did Daniel Berger. He made a 10-foot birdie putt on the final hole and then won the Charles Schwab Challenge by saving par behind the 17th hole in a playoff.

Collin Morikawa, who missed a 6-foot putt in regulation for the win, missed a 3-foot par putt in the playoff.

Berger closed with a 4-under 66, his 28th consecutive round at par or better dating to Oct. 11 at the Houston Open.

Even over the final hour, a half-dozen players were still in the mix. All that was missing was the sound and energy of a gallery, with the PGA Tour not allowing spectators for the opening five events in its return.

Commissioner Jay Monahan called it a phenomenal return because all 487 coronavirus tests at Colonial came back negative.

NASCAR-HOMESTEAD-SCENE

Kamara lauds Wallace’s courage after NASCAR’s trying week

HOMESTEAD, Fla. (AP) — A bit of normalcy returned to sports as a small number of fans were welcomed to Homestead-Miami Speedway. About 1,000 people, mostly military members and their families, attended Sunday’s NASCAR race.

It was the first time NASCAR raced in front of fans since the coronavirus pandemic shut down sports worldwide.

Bubba Wallace wore a mask in the colors of the American flag as he stood for the national anthem. Wallace is the only full-time black driver in the Cup Series and had input in NASCAR’s decision to ban the Confederate flag from its events.

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was there to support Wallace.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SPORTS

Baseball players say talks futile, tell MLB to order return

UNDATED (AP) — Major League Baseball appears headed to its shortest season since the 1870s.

Baseball players have told the commissioner’s office that any more talks on starting the season would be pointless, and that owners should order a return to work.

Union head Tony Clark said in a statement Saturday that “It’s time to get back to work. Tell us when and where.”

The union’s action might lead to a season of about 50 games rather than the 82 initially proposed by MLB. The Major League Baseball Players Association could respond by filing a grievance that would be heard by arbitrator Mark Irvings, arguing players are owed hundreds of millions of dollars in damages due to a shorter season.

MLB responded with a statement accusing the union of not negotiating in good faith and cited the March agreement that called for prorated salaries but did not obligate teams to play in empty ballparks. Clubs could file a grievance claiming the union did not meet its “good faith” obligation.

Overall, this could spark lengthy litigation and could even prompt some star players to sit out.

In other developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic:

— College officials haven’t come up with a consensus opinion on whether to announce how many of their athletes test positive for the coronavirus. Nearly half of the 66 Football Bowl Subdivision members that responded to an Associated Press inquiry said they were still deciding whether to announce the number of athletes with positive tests. Just over half of the schools will not release any numbers to the general public. Schools are trying to balance the public’s right to know during a pandemic against student privacy rights.

— Louisiana Tech officials say a football player has tested positive for COVID-19 and that he and some of his teammates have been instructed to self-quarantine for two weeks. School officials say contact tracing helped officials identify additional football players who could have been exposed. Louisiana Tech has not released the names of the players being required to quarantine and has not specified how many players were identified for possible exposure. The Bulldogs reported to campus in Ruston, Louisiana, on June 1 for physicals and medical testing. They began on-field conditioning during the past week and are scheduled to begin weight training this week.

— An Arizona Coyotes staff member has tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolated at home in the Phoenix area. The teams say the staffer is asymptomatic and feeling well. The team says all other staff members or players involved in phase 2 of the NHL’s testing protocol have tested negative as teams prepare to start voluntary small-group workouts on Monday. NHL mandatory training camps can open July 10, pending an agreement to returning to play later this summer.

— The Spanish league says it will file criminal charges against a fan who ran onto the field during Barcelona’s match at Mallorca. Saturday’s match was played without fans but the youngster wearing an Argentina soccer jersey made it past security and took a photo of himself in front of Barcelona defender Jordi Alba. The league said the fan, who was not wearing a mask or gloves when he entered the field early in the second half, disobeyed orders from security personnel and broke health safety laws in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

AMERICA PROTESTS-NHL

White NHL players find their voice on racism

UNDATED (AP) — The predominantly white sport of hockey has a checkered history of racism and a culture of not speaking out. The death of George Floyd in Minnesota has changed that.

A number of white NHL players have decided to join their black counterparts in discussing the issue. More than 100 players have posted statements on social media.

Kim Davis is the NHL’s executive vice president of social impact and the highest-ranked African American in the league. She says she thinks many players are realizing the truth about what she calls “the racial pandemic.”

Floyd’s death in police custody has touched off an extraordinary reckoning of race and race relations, and sports have been part of it, from European soccer to the NFL. It has also made ripples in NASCAR, which like the NHL has predominately white athletes and, by most accounts, a largely white fan base.

NASCAR-HOMESTEAD-XFINITY

Briscoe finds a way, wins Xfinity race at Homestead

HOMESTEAD, Fla. (AP) — Chase Briscoe lost much of his team and got a win for them. Briscoe survived two late cautions and a frantic overtime finish to prevail in the Xfinity Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

The result added to a nightmarish weekend for Noah Gragson, who saw a huge lead slip away in the final laps for the second consecutive day. Gragson led late in Saturday’s race, also at Miami, before a caution tightened the field and gave Harrison Burton the chance to grab the win on the final lap.

On Sunday, Briscoe was without crew chief Richard Boswell, car chief Nick Hutchins and engineer DJ Vanderley, all of whom began serving four-race suspensions for a safety violation that happened Saturday. So Briscoe — a big Tony Stewart fan growing up — got Stewart-Haas Racing competition director Greg Zipadelli to fill in as his crew chief and prevailed.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-IOWA-KOERNER HURT

Iowa defensive back Jack Koerner hurt in jet ski accident

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa defensive back Jack Koerner (KOHR’-ner) has been injured in a jet ski collision on the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri.

According to a police report, Koerner and his passenger, Cole Coffin, were hurt on Friday when their watercraft crashed into the side of a boat. Coffin was taken to a hospital by aircraft. There was no immediate word on his injuries or condition. Koerner was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

