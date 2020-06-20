Listen Live Sports

US youngster Gio Reyna gets 1st start for Dortmund

June 20, 2020 9:23 am
 
LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Gio Reyna is set to make his first professional start on Saturday after being named in Borussia Dortmund’s lineup at Leipzig in the German Bundesliga.

It’s the second time Reyna has been included in Dortmund’s team for a league game.

The 17-year-old American was ready to start on May 16 when the Bundesliga resumed from its two-month break caused by the coronavirus, but was injured during the warm-up before the derby against Schalke.

Reyna has made 16 appearances across all competitions – all as a substitute – for Dortmund this season. He missed the defeat to Mainz on Wednesday due to a bacterial infection.

Reyna made his debut on Jan. 18, becoming the youngest American to play in the Bundesliga at 17 years, 2 months, 5 days. He scored his first senior goal on Feb. 4 in a German Cup loss to Werder Bremen.

Reyna was set to join the U.S. team for the first time in March, but its matches were called off because of the pandemic.

He is the son of former U.S. captain Claudio Reyna and women’s team player Danielle Egan Reyna.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

