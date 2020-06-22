Listen Live Sports

Vertonghen extends contract at Tottenham until end of season

June 22, 2020 8:57 am
 
Belgium defender Jan Vertonghen has agreed to extend his contract at Tottenham until the end of the season.

Vertonghen was due to leave on June 30 but has signed a temporary deal to keep him at the London club until whenever the current campaign concludes.

Tottenham said goalkeeper Michel Vorm also has signed an extension to his deal, while left back Danny Rose will stay on loan at Newcastle for the rest of the season.

Players whose contracts are due to expire at the end of June may decide against signing extensions to limit the chance of picking up an injury that might affect a future transfer.

