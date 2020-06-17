Wednesday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|National League
CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with 2020 draft picks RHP Tyler Keysor, LHP Leo Nierenberg, RHP James Proctor, RHP Braxton Roxby, RHP Carson Spiers and 2B Francisco Urbaez on minor-league contracts.
DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with 2020 third-round draft pick SS Trei Cruz on a minor-league contract.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
LOS ANGELES FOOTBALL CLUB — Signed D Andy Najar.
