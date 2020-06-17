Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Wednesday’s Transactions

June 17, 2020 6:11 pm
 
< a min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with RHP Tyler Keysor, LHP Leo Nierenberg, RHP James Proctor, RHP Braxton Roxby, RHP Carson Spiers and 2B Francisco Urbaez on minor league contracts.

American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with SS Trei Cruz and 3B Colt Keith on a minor league contracts.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

LOS ANGELES FOOTBALL CLUB — Signed D Andy Najar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|18 Federal Workforce Development...
6|19 Classified Cyber Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Farragut shifts colors after a successful deployment