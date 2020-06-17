Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with RHP Tyler Keysor, LHP Leo Nierenberg, RHP James Proctor, RHP Braxton Roxby, RHP Carson Spiers and 2B Francisco Urbaez on minor league contracts.

American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with SS Trei Cruz and 3B Colt Keith on a minor league contracts.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

LOS ANGELES FOOTBALL CLUB — Signed D Andy Najar.

