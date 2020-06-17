Listen Live Sports

Wednesday’s Transactions

June 17, 2020 7:01 pm
 
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with RHP Tyler Keysor, LHP Leo Nierenberg, RHP James Proctor, RHP Braxton Roxby, RHP Carson Spiers and 2B Francisco Urbaez on minor league contracts.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Agreed to terms with RHP Case Williams on a minor-league contract.

American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with SS Trei Cruz and 3B Colt Keith on a minor league contracts.

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with 3B Coby Mayo on a minor-league contract.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

LOS ANGELES FOOTBALL CLUB — Signed D Andy Najar.

COLLEGE

MIDDLE TENNESSEE STATE — Hired Nina Davis as assistant women’s basketball coach.

