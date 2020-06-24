Wednesday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
TEXAS RANGERS — Signed RHP Tekoah Roby and SS Thomas Saggese to minor league contracts.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
OKLAHOMA THUNDER — Signed G Luguentz Dort to a multi-year contract.
Named Martin Schiller 2019-2020 NBA G League Dennis Johnson Coach of the Year. Named Bart Taylor 2019-2020 NBA G League Basketball Executive of the Year.
FOOTBALL
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed Jauan Jennings to a four-year deal.
