Wednesday’s Transactions

June 24, 2020 3:02 pm
 
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

TEXAS RANGERS — Signed RHP Tekoah Roby and SS Thomas Saggese to minor league contracts.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

OKLAHOMA THUNDER — Signed G Luguentz Dort to a multi-year contract.

NBA G League

Named Martin Schiller 2019-2020 NBA G League Dennis Johnson Coach of the Year. Named Bart Taylor 2019-2020 NBA G League Basketball Executive of the Year.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed Jauan Jennings to a four-year deal.

The Associated Press

