Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

TEXAS RANGERS — Signed RHP Tekoah Roby and SS Thomas Saggese to minor league contracts.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

OKLAHOMA THUNDER — Signed G Luguentz Dort to a multi-year contract.

NBA G League

Named Martin Schiller 2019-2020 NBA G League Dennis Johnson Coach of the Year. Named Bart Taylor 2019-2020 NBA G League Basketball Executive of the Year.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed Jauan Jennings to a four-year deal.

