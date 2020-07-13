2020 MLB Players Opted Out

Baseball players who have opted out of the 2020 season due to the novel coronavirus (m-minor league contract):

m-Welington Castillo, Washington

Ian Desmond, Colorado

m-Félix Hernández, Atlanta

Advertisement

Jordan Hicks, St. Louis

Michael Kopech, Chicago White Sox

Mike Leake, Arizona

Nick Markakis, Atlanta

m-Héctor Noesí, Pittsburgh

Buster Posey, San Francisco

David Price, Los Angeles Dodgers

Joe Ross, Washington

Ryan Zimmerman, Washington

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.