2020 MLB Players Opted Out

Baseball players who have opted out of the 2020 season due to the novel coronavirus (m-minor league contract):
m-Welington Castillo, Washington
Ian Desmond, Colorado
m-Félix Hernández, Atlanta
Jordan Hicks, St. Louis
Michael Kopech, Chicago White Sox
Mike Leake, Arizona
Nick Markakis, Atlanta
m-Héctor Noesí, Pittsburgh
Buster Posey, San Francisco
David Price, Los Angeles Dodgers
Joe Ross, Washington
Ryan Zimmerman, Washington
