2020 NHL Exhibition Schedule

July 30, 2020 9:44 pm
 
All Times EDT
Tuesday, July 28

Philadelphia 3, Pittsburgh 2, OT

Toronto 4, Montreal 2

Edmonton 4, Calgary 1

Wednesday, July 29

Tampa Bay 5, Florida 0

Colorado 3, Minnesota 2

Washington 3, Carolina 2

Chicago 4, St. Louis 0

N.Y. Islanders 2, N.Y. Rangers 1

Winnipeg 4, Vancouver 1

Thursday, July 30

Nashville 2, Dallas 0

Columbus 4, Boston 1

Vegas vs. Arizona, Edmonton, 10 p.m.

