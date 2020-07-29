2020 NHL Exhibition Schedule

|All Times EDT
|Tuesday, July 28
Philadelphia 3, Pittsburgh 2, OT
Toronto 4, Montreal 2
Edmonton 4, Calgary 1
Tampa Bay 5, Florida 0
Colorado 3, Minnesota 2
Washington 3, Carolina 2
Chicago 4, St. Louis 0
N.Y. Islanders 2, N.Y. Rangers 1
Vancouver vs. Winnipeg, Edmonton, 10:30 p.m.
Nashville vs. Dallas, Edmonton, 4 p.m.
Boston vs. Columbus, Toronto, 7 p.m.
Vegas vs. Arizona, Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.