Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

49ers sign cornerback Jamar Taylor to one-year contract

July 6, 2020 7:27 pm
 
< a min read
      

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers signed cornerback Jamar Taylor to a one-year contract.

San Francisco announced the deal Monday and cleared roster room for Taylor by waiving cornerback Teez Tabor with a non-football injury designation. He had been on the team’s practice squad for most of 2019, when the 49ers lost the Super Bowl to the Chiefs 31-20.

The 29-year-old Taylor appeared in 12 combined games for Atlanta and Seattle last season, registering 23 tackles — 18 solo — and three passes defensed.

Taylor, selected 54th overall in the second round of the 2013 draft out of Boise State, will join his sixth team in eight NFL seasons.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Dell Technologies and Intel: Federal technology experts reveal the challenges and opportunities with edge computing in this exclusive executive briefing.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|17 Regimental Signal Ball
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military leaders testify about important role amid cultural shift