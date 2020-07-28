Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Alex Wood joins Clayton Kershaw as Dodgers pitchers on IL

July 28, 2020 4:22 pm
 
< a min read
      

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Dodgers have lost another starting pitcher to the injured list.

Alex Wood went on the IL with shoulder inflammation Tuesday. The team recalled right-hander Josh Sborz ahead of its game at Houston.

Wood joins fellow lefty Clayton Kershaw, who went on the IL last week after tweaking his back during a weight-room workout. Kershaw had to miss his scheduled start on opening day.

Wood made his first start with the Dodgers since 2018 in a 5-4 loss to San Francisco last Saturday. He gave up three runs and three hits in three innings.

Advertisement

Sborz made seven appearances for the Dodgers last year, going 0-1 with an 8.00 ERA and seven strikeouts.

        Insight by RSA: DHS and CISA provide insight into the cybersecurity strategy for this new normal in this free webinar.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|28 DoD Energy & Power Summit
7|29 8th Border Security & Intelligence...
7|30 DISA/Joint Service Provider (JSP)...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USCG reservists augment active duty personnel