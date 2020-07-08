Listen Live Sports

Amazon will stop selling Redskins merchandise

July 8, 2020 8:15 pm
 
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Amazon will stop selling Washington Redskins merchandise after the football team said it would undergo a review of its name, which is considered a racial slur.

The Seattle-based online shopping giant informed sellers Wednesday morning that it would be pulling Redskins merchandise from its online marketplace. Other major retailers, including Walmart, have also stopped selling the team’s merchandise.

The recent national conversation on race has renewed opposition to the name, prompting its sponsors to speak up. The name review, which the team announced last week, could lead to a name change.

On Wednesday, Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson commended Amazon for “taking this swift action to support this long overdue change.” Earlier in the day, Ferguson published a letter to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos pressing the company to drop the team’s merchandise.

The Associated Press

