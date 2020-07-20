Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

American League Glance

July 20, 2020 10:00 am
 
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Baltimore 0 0 .000 _
Boston 0 0 .000 _
New York 0 0 .000 _
Tampa Bay 0 0 .000 _
Toronto 0 0 .000 _

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 0 0 .000 _
Cleveland 0 0 .000 _
Detroit 0 0 .000 _
Kansas City 0 0 .000 _
Minnesota 0 0 .000 _

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 0 0 .000 _
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _
Oakland 0 0 .000 _
Seattle 0 0 .000 _
Texas 0 0 .000 _

___

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Advertisement

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Angels (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

        Insight by Swish and Riverbed: Learn about the key factors an agency needs for success in digital IT modernization in this exclusive ebook.

Seattle (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

Houston (TBD) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

Minnesota (TBD) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at Oakland (TBD), 10:07 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Seattle at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|20 2nd DoD Hypersonic Capabilities...
7|22 NOAA IT Security Conference
7|22 Sustainability & Clean Tech In...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Task force soldiers keep mail operations open while deployed