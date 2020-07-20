All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Boston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Toronto
|0
|0
|.000
|_
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|_
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|_
___
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Angels (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
Seattle (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), 7:07 p.m.
Cleveland (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 8:05 p.m.
Houston (TBD) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:05 p.m.
Minnesota (TBD) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.
Atlanta (TBD) at Oakland (TBD), 10:07 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Seattle at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Minnesota at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.