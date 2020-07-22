All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Boston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Toronto
|0
|0
|.000
|_
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|_
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|_
___
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Washington (TBD), 7:08 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Detroit at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 9:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 10:10 p.m.
