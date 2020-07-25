Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

American League Glance

July 25, 2020 10:01 am
 
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 1 0 1.000 _
Toronto 1 0 1.000 _
Baltimore 1 1 .500 ½
Boston 1 1 .500 ½
Tampa Bay 0 1 .000 1

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cleveland 1 0 1.000 _
Minnesota 1 0 1.000 _
Chicago 0 1 .000 1
Detroit 0 1 .000 1
Kansas City 0 1 .000 1

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 1 0 1.000 _
Oakland 1 0 1.000 _
Texas 1 0 1.000 _
Los Angeles 0 1 .000 1
Seattle 0 1 .000 1

___

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati 7, Detroit 1

Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 4

Advertisement

Cleveland 2, Kansas City 0

        Insight by Carahsoft: Federal technology experts reveal how agencies are putting the needs of the business first and creating a set of standards to better control cloud creep and secure data in this exclusive executive briefing.

Boston 13, Baltimore 2

Texas 1, Colorado 0

Minnesota 10, Chicago White Sox 5

Houston 8, Seattle 2

Oakland 7, L.A. Angels 3, 10 innings

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore 7, Boston 2

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Detroit at Cincinnati, 5:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Washington, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Washington (Corbin 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 0-0) at Cincinnati (Bauer 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Cleveland (Carrasco 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Hatch 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Snell 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore (LeBlanc 0-0) at Boston (Weber 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (López 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 0-0) at Houston (Greinke 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 0-0) at Texas (Kluber 0-0), 2:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 0-0) at Oakland (Fiers 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 3:40 p.m.

Toronto at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:35 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|26 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
7|28 DoD Energy & Power Summit
7|29 8th Border Security & Intelligence...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army National Guard Soldier crams a career into one year