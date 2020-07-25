All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|1
|0
|1.000
|_
|Toronto
|1
|0
|1.000
|_
|Baltimore
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Boston
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Tampa Bay
|0
|1
|.000
|1
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|1
|0
|1.000
|_
|Minnesota
|1
|0
|1.000
|_
|Chicago
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Detroit
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Kansas City
|0
|1
|.000
|1
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|1
|0
|1.000
|_
|Oakland
|1
|0
|1.000
|_
|Texas
|1
|0
|1.000
|_
|Los Angeles
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Seattle
|0
|1
|.000
|1
___
Friday’s Games
Cincinnati 7, Detroit 1
Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 4
Cleveland 2, Kansas City 0
Boston 13, Baltimore 2
Texas 1, Colorado 0
Minnesota 10, Chicago White Sox 5
Houston 8, Seattle 2
Oakland 7, L.A. Angels 3, 10 innings
Saturday’s Games
Baltimore 7, Boston 2
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m.
Colorado at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
Detroit at Cincinnati, 5:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Washington, 7:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Washington (Corbin 0-0), 1:05 p.m.
Detroit (Turnbull 0-0) at Cincinnati (Bauer 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City (TBD) at Cleveland (Carrasco 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (Hatch 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Snell 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore (LeBlanc 0-0) at Boston (Weber 0-0), 1:35 p.m.
Minnesota (Maeda 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (López 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 0-0) at Houston (Greinke 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 0-0) at Texas (Kluber 0-0), 2:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 0-0) at Oakland (Fiers 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 3:40 p.m.
Toronto at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:35 p.m.
