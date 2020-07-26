All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|1
|1
|.500
|_
|Boston
|1
|1
|.500
|_
|New York
|1
|1
|.500
|_
|Tampa Bay
|1
|1
|.500
|_
|Toronto
|1
|1
|.500
|_
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|1
|1
|.500
|_
|Cleveland
|1
|1
|.500
|_
|Detroit
|1
|1
|.500
|_
|Kansas City
|1
|1
|.500
|_
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|.500
|_
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|2
|0
|1.000
|_
|Los Angeles
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Oakland
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Texas
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Seattle
|0
|2
|.000
|2
___
Saturday’s Games
Baltimore 7, Boston 2
Chicago White Sox 10, Minnesota 3
Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 1
L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 1
Houston 7, Seattle 2
Colorado 3, Texas 2
Kansas City 3, Cleveland 2, 10 innings
Detroit 6, Cincinnati 4
Washington 9, N.Y. Yankees 2
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Detroit at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Colorado at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
L.A. Angels (Canning 0-0) at Oakland (Bassitt 0-0), 3:40 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at Washington (TBD), 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Foltynewicz 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Happ 0-0) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Wojciechowski 0-0) at Miami (López 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 0-0) at Cleveland (Civale 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Graveman 0-0) at Houston (James 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Wacha 0-0) at Boston (TBD), 7:35 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Toronto at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Arizona at Texas, 9:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 9:10 p.m.
Colorado at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.
