American League Glance

July 26, 2020 10:01 am
 
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Baltimore 1 1 .500 _
Boston 1 1 .500 _
New York 1 1 .500 _
Tampa Bay 1 1 .500 _
Toronto 1 1 .500 _

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 1 1 .500 _
Cleveland 1 1 .500 _
Detroit 1 1 .500 _
Kansas City 1 1 .500 _
Minnesota 1 1 .500 _

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 2 0 1.000 _
Los Angeles 1 1 .500 1
Oakland 1 1 .500 1
Texas 1 1 .500 1
Seattle 0 2 .000 2

___

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore 7, Boston 2

Chicago White Sox 10, Minnesota 3

Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 1

L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 1

Houston 7, Seattle 2

Colorado 3, Texas 2

Kansas City 3, Cleveland 2, 10 innings

Detroit 6, Cincinnati 4

Washington 9, N.Y. Yankees 2

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Canning 0-0) at Oakland (Bassitt 0-0), 3:40 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Washington (TBD), 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Foltynewicz 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Happ 0-0) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Wojciechowski 0-0) at Miami (López 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 0-0) at Cleveland (Civale 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Graveman 0-0) at Houston (James 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Wacha 0-0) at Boston (TBD), 7:35 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Toronto at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at Texas, 9:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 9:10 p.m.

Colorado at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.

