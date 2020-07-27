Listen Live Sports

American League Glance

July 27, 2020 10:01 am
 
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Baltimore 2 1 .667 _
New York 2 1 .667 _
Tampa Bay 2 1 .667 _
Boston 1 2 .333 1
Toronto 1 2 .333 1

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cleveland 2 1 .667 _
Detroit 2 1 .667 _
Minnesota 2 1 .667 _
Chicago 1 2 .333 1
Kansas City 1 2 .333 1

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 3 1 .750 _
Houston 2 1 .667 ½
Seattle 1 2 .333
Texas 1 2 .333
Los Angeles 1 3 .250 2

___

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 3, Washington 2

Cleveland 9, Kansas City 2

Detroit 3, Cincinnati 2

Baltimore 7, Boston 4

Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 5, 10 innings

Colorado 5, Texas 2

Minnesota 14, Chicago White Sox 2

Seattle 7, Houston 6

Oakland 6, L.A. Angels 4

Monday’s Games

Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 0

Toronto at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, ppd.

Baltimore at Miami, ppd.

Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:35 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Cease 0-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 0-0), 3:40 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 1-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0), 6:05 p.m.

Toronto (Roark 0-0) at Washington (Voth 0-0), 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Wright 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Chirinos 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Stewart 0-0) at Miami (Hernandez 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Rodón 0-0) at Cleveland (TBD), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Kansas City (TBD) at Detroit (Agrazal 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Boston (Hall 0-0), 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis (Martínez 0-0) at Minnesota (Bailey 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 0-0) at Texas (Gibson 0-0), 9:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 0-0) at Houston (Valdez 0-0), 9:10 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 0-0) at Oakland (Mengden 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Seattle (Sheffield 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado at Oakland, 3:40 p.m.

Arizona at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 10:10 p.m.

