American League Glance

July 28, 2020 10:01 am
 
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 3 1 .750 _
Baltimore 2 1 .667 ½
New York 2 1 .667 ½
Toronto 2 2 .500 1
Boston 1 3 .250 2

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cleveland 3 1 .750 _
Minnesota 2 1 .667 ½
Detroit 2 2 .500 1
Kansas City 2 2 .500 1
Chicago 1 3 .250 2

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 3 1 .750 _
Oakland 3 1 .750 _
Texas 1 2 .333
Los Angeles 1 3 .250 2
Seattle 1 3 .250 2

___

Monday’s Games

Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 0

Toronto 4, Washington 1

Tampa Bay 14, Atlanta 5

Houston 8, Seattle 5

Kansas City 14, Detroit 6

N.Y. Mets 7, Boston 4

N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, ppd.

Baltimore at Miami, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 1st game

N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, ppd.

Toronto at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Miami, ppd.

Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:45 p.m., 2nd game

St. Louis at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at Texas, 9:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 9:10 p.m.

Colorado at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado (Márquez 0-1) at Oakland (Montas 0-0), 3:40 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 0-1) at Texas (Lynn 1-0), 4:05 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 0-1) at Toronto (Pearson 0-0), 6:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-1) at Cleveland (Plesac 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-0), ppd.

Boston (Eovaldi 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 0-1) at Detroit (Boyd 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (May 0-0) at Houston (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Morton 0-1) at Atlanta (Soroka 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 1-0) at Baltimore (Milone 0-1), ppd.

St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 0-0) at Minnesota (Hill 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Dunn 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Washington at Toronto, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Boston at N.Y. Mets, 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Baltimore, ppd.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.

