American League Glance

July 29, 2020 10:01 am
 
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 4 1 .800 _
Baltimore 2 1 .667 1
New York 2 1 .667 1
Toronto 3 2 .600 1
Boston 1 4 .200 3

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cleveland 4 1 .800 _
Minnesota 3 1 .750 ½
Detroit 3 2 .600 1
Kansas City 2 3 .400 2
Chicago 1 4 .200 3

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 3 2 .600 _
Oakland 3 2 .600 _
Los Angeles 2 3 .400 1
Texas 1 3 .250
Seattle 1 4 .200 2

___

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 1st game

Toronto 5, Washington 1

Detroit 4, Kansas City 3

Tampa Bay 5, Atlanta 2

Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 3, 2nd game

N.Y. Mets 8, Boston 3

Minnesota 6, St. Louis 3

Arizona 4, Texas 1

L.A. Dodgers 5, Houston 2

Colorado 8, Oakland 3

L.A. Angels 10, Seattle 2

N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, ppd.

Baltimore at Miami, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado at Oakland, 3:40 p.m.

Arizona at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Boston at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Baltimore, ppd.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Washington (TBD) at Toronto (Ryu 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), ppd.

Boston (Pérez 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 1-0) at Minnesota (Berríos 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 0-0) at Detroit (Nova 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-0) at Atlanta (Fried 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), ppd.

N.Y. Yankees (Happ 0-0) at Baltimore (Means 0-0), 7:35 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 1-0), 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:10 p.m.

Texas at San Francisco, 9:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

