All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|4
|1
|.800
|_
|Baltimore
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|New York
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Toronto
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|Boston
|1
|4
|.200
|3
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|4
|1
|.800
|_
|Minnesota
|3
|1
|.750
|½
|Detroit
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|Kansas City
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|Chicago
|1
|4
|.200
|3
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|3
|2
|.600
|_
|Oakland
|3
|2
|.600
|_
|Los Angeles
|2
|3
|.400
|1
|Texas
|1
|3
|.250
|1½
|Seattle
|1
|4
|.200
|2
___
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 1st game
Toronto 5, Washington 1
Detroit 4, Kansas City 3
Tampa Bay 5, Atlanta 2
Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 3, 2nd game
N.Y. Mets 8, Boston 3
Minnesota 6, St. Louis 3
Arizona 4, Texas 1
L.A. Dodgers 5, Houston 2
Colorado 8, Oakland 3
L.A. Angels 10, Seattle 2
N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, ppd.
Baltimore at Miami, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Colorado at Oakland, 3:40 p.m.
Arizona at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Washington at Toronto, 6:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Boston at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Baltimore, ppd.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.
St. Louis at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Washington (TBD) at Toronto (Ryu 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), ppd.
Boston (Pérez 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 0-0), 7:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 1-0) at Minnesota (Berríos 0-0), 7:07 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 0-0) at Detroit (Nova 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-0) at Atlanta (Fried 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), ppd.
N.Y. Yankees (Happ 0-0) at Baltimore (Means 0-0), 7:35 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 1-0), 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Philadelphia at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:10 p.m.
Texas at San Francisco, 9:10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
