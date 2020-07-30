Listen Live Sports

American League Glance

July 30, 2020 10:01 am
 
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 4 1 .800 _
Tampa Bay 4 3 .571 1
Boston 3 4 .429 2
Toronto 3 4 .429 2
Baltimore 2 3 .400 2

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cleveland 5 2 .714 _
Minnesota 4 2 .667 ½
Detroit 4 3 .571 1
Kansas City 3 4 .429 2
Chicago 2 4 .333

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 3 3 .500 _
Oakland 3 3 .500 _
Texas 2 3 .400 ½
Los Angeles 2 4 .333 1
Seattle 2 4 .333 1

___

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado 5, Oakland 1

Texas 7, Arizona 4

Chicago White Sox 4, Cleveland 0

Washington 4, Toronto 0, 10 innings

Detroit 5, Kansas City 4

Atlanta 7, Tampa Bay 4

N.Y. Yankees 9, Baltimore 3

Boston 6, N.Y. Mets 5

Minnesota 3, St. Louis 0

L.A. Dodgers 4, Houston 2, 13 innings

Seattle 10, L.A. Angels 7

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Miami at Baltimore, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Washington 6, Toronto 4

Atlanta 2, Tampa Bay 1

Cleveland 2, Minnesota 0

Kansas City 5, Detroit 3

N.Y. Yankees 8, Baltimore 6

Boston 4, N.Y. Mets 2

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Miami at Baltimore, ppd.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Boston (Weber 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 0-0) at Detroit (Turnbull 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Snell 0-0) at Baltimore (Cobb 1-0), 7:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 1-0) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-0), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Clevinger 0-0) at Minnesota (Dobnak 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Andriese 0-0), 9:10 p.m.

Texas (Minor 0-1) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:10 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 0-1) at Seattle (Walker 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd., 1st game

Cincinnati at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd., 2nd game

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Texas at San Francisco, 9:10 p.m.

