All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|5
|1
|.833
|_
|Tampa Bay
|4
|4
|.500
|2
|Baltimore
|3
|3
|.500
|2
|Toronto
|3
|4
|.429
|2½
|Boston
|3
|5
|.375
|3
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|5
|2
|.714
|_
|Cleveland
|5
|3
|.625
|½
|Detroit
|5
|3
|.625
|½
|Chicago
|3
|4
|.429
|2
|Kansas City
|3
|5
|.375
|2½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|4
|4
|.500
|_
|Houston
|3
|3
|.500
|_
|Oakland
|3
|4
|.429
|½
|Texas
|2
|4
|.333
|1
|Los Angeles
|2
|5
|.286
|1½
___
Thursday’s Games
Washington 6, Toronto 4
Atlanta 2, Tampa Bay 1
Cleveland 2, Minnesota 0
Kansas City 5, Detroit 3
N.Y. Yankees 8, Baltimore 6
Boston 4, N.Y. Mets 2
Seattle 8, L.A. Angels 5
Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Miami at Baltimore, ppd.
Friday’s Games
Detroit 7, Cincinnati 2
N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 1
Chicago White Sox 3, Kansas City 2
Baltimore 6, Tampa Bay 3
Minnesota 4, Cleveland 1
San Francisco 9, Texas 2
Seattle 5, Oakland 3
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Cincinnati (Bauer 0-0) at Detroit (Fulmer 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), ppd., 1st game
Philadelphia (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), ppd., 2nd game
Chicago White Sox (González 0-0) at Kansas City (Bolaños 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Godley 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 0-0), 7:07 p.m.
Houston (Greinke 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Canning 0-1), 7:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Carrasco 1-0) at Minnesota (Maeda 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0) at Baltimore (LeBlanc 1-0), 7:35 p.m.
Oakland (Fiers 0-0) at Seattle (Kikuchi 0-0), 9:10 p.m.
Texas (Lyles 0-0) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd.
Texas at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.