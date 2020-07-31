Listen Live Sports

American League Glance

July 31, 2020 10:01 am
 
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 5 1 .833 _
Tampa Bay 4 4 .500 2
Baltimore 3 3 .500 2
Toronto 3 4 .429
Boston 3 5 .375 3

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 5 2 .714 _
Cleveland 5 3 .625 ½
Detroit 5 3 .625 ½
Chicago 3 4 .429 2
Kansas City 3 5 .375

West Division

W L Pct GB
Seattle 4 4 .500 _
Houston 3 3 .500 _
Oakland 3 4 .429 ½
Texas 2 4 .333 1
Los Angeles 2 5 .286

___

Thursday’s Games

Washington 6, Toronto 4

Atlanta 2, Tampa Bay 1

Cleveland 2, Minnesota 0

Kansas City 5, Detroit 3

N.Y. Yankees 8, Baltimore 6

Boston 4, N.Y. Mets 2

Seattle 8, L.A. Angels 5

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Miami at Baltimore, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Detroit 7, Cincinnati 2

N.Y. Yankees 5, Boston 1

Chicago White Sox 3, Kansas City 2

Baltimore 6, Tampa Bay 3

Minnesota 4, Cleveland 1

San Francisco 9, Texas 2

Seattle 5, Oakland 3

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati (Bauer 0-0) at Detroit (Fulmer 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), ppd., 1st game

Philadelphia (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), ppd., 2nd game

Chicago White Sox (González 0-0) at Kansas City (Bolaños 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Godley 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

Houston (Greinke 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Canning 0-1), 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Carrasco 1-0) at Minnesota (Maeda 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0) at Baltimore (LeBlanc 1-0), 7:35 p.m.

Oakland (Fiers 0-0) at Seattle (Kikuchi 0-0), 9:10 p.m.

Texas (Lyles 0-0) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd.

Texas at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m.

