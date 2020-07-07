Listen Live Sports

American League Glance

July 7, 2020 2:29 pm
 
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Baltimore 0 0 .000 _
Boston 0 0 .000 _
New York 0 0 .000 _
Tampa Bay 0 0 .000 _
Toronto 0 0 .000 _

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 0 0 .000 _
Cleveland 0 0 .000 _
Detroit 0 0 .000 _
Kansas City 0 0 .000 _
Minnesota 0 0 .000 _

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 0 0 .000 _
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _
Oakland 0 0 .000 _
Seattle 0 0 .000 _
Texas 0 0 .000 _

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City (TBD) at Minnesota (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Milwaukee (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at Seattle (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (TBD) at Cincinnati (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (TBD) at Miami (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Boston (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (TBD) at Houston (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (TBD) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 10:07 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Texas at Miami, 12:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

