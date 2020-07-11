All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Boston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Toronto
|0
|0
|.000
|_
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|_
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|_
___
Friday’s Games
No games scheduled
Saturday’s Games
No games scheduled
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore (TBD) at Boston (TBD), 1:05 p.m.
Texas (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 1:05 p.m.
Kansas City (TBD) at Cleveland (TBD), 1:10 p.m.
St. Louis (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 1:10 p.m.
Arizona (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 2:10 p.m.
Detroit (TBD) at Houston (TBD), 2:10 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at Minnesota (TBD), 2:10 p.m.
Oakland (TBD) at Seattle (TBD), 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
