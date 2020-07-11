Listen Live Sports

American League Glance

July 11, 2020 10:00 am
 
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Baltimore 0 0 .000 _
Boston 0 0 .000 _
New York 0 0 .000 _
Tampa Bay 0 0 .000 _
Toronto 0 0 .000 _

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 0 0 .000 _
Cleveland 0 0 .000 _
Detroit 0 0 .000 _
Kansas City 0 0 .000 _
Minnesota 0 0 .000 _

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 0 0 .000 _
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _
Oakland 0 0 .000 _
Seattle 0 0 .000 _
Texas 0 0 .000 _

___

Friday’s Games

No games scheduled

Saturday’s Games

No games scheduled

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore (TBD) at Boston (TBD), 1:05 p.m.

Texas (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Cleveland (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

Arizona (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Houston (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Minnesota (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (TBD) at Seattle (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

