All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 0 0 .000 _ Boston 0 0 .000 _ New York 0 0 .000 _ Tampa Bay 0 0 .000 _ Toronto 0 0 .000 _

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 0 0 .000 _ Cleveland 0 0 .000 _ Detroit 0 0 .000 _ Kansas City 0 0 .000 _ Minnesota 0 0 .000 _

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 0 0 .000 _ Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _ Oakland 0 0 .000 _ Seattle 0 0 .000 _ Texas 0 0 .000 _

___

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

