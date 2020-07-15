Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

American League Glance

July 15, 2020 10:00 am
 
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Baltimore 0 0 .000 _
Boston 0 0 .000 _
New York 0 0 .000 _
Tampa Bay 0 0 .000 _
Toronto 0 0 .000 _

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 0 0 .000 _
Cleveland 0 0 .000 _
Detroit 0 0 .000 _
Kansas City 0 0 .000 _
Minnesota 0 0 .000 _

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 0 0 .000 _
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _
Oakland 0 0 .000 _
Seattle 0 0 .000 _
Texas 0 0 .000 _

___

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Advertisement

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

        Insight by AT&T: A new Federal News Network survey examines the Air Force’s major transformation under the Enterprise IT-as-a-Service program.

Friday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

Minnesota at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|17 Regimental Signal Ball
7|20 2nd DoD Hypersonic Capabilities...
7|22 NOAA IT Security Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force building inclusive culture through appearance rule updates