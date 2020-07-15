All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Boston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Toronto
|0
|0
|.000
|_
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|_
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|_
___
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 10:07 p.m.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.