AP Source: Blue Jays to play in Buffalo amid pandemic

July 24, 2020 12:13 pm
 
TORONTO (AP) — The displaced Toronto Blue Jays will play in Buffalo this year amid the pandemic.

An official familiar with the matter told The Associated Press the Blue Jays will play at Sahlen Field. The official spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to speak publicly ahead of an announcement.

The park is where the team’s triple-A affiliate plays.

The Blue Jays are looking for a major league park after the Canadian government declined to allow them to play in Toronto, and the state of Pennsylvania nixed a deal to play in Pittsburgh because of frequent travel throughout the United States.

