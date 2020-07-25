Listen Live Sports

AP source: Knicks close to deal to make Tom Thibodeau coach

July 25, 2020 2:17 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Knicks are finishing a deal to make Tom Thibodeau their coach, a person with knowledge of the details said Saturday.

No contract has been signed but a deal is expected to be announced next week, the person told The Associated Press, speaking on condition of anonymity because negotiations were ongoing.

ESPN first reported that the Knicks and Thibodeau were completing a five-year contract.

Thibodeau was the 2011 NBA Coach of the Year in Chicago and is a former Knicks assistant under Jeff Van Gundy.

New Knicks President Leon Rose conducted a long search before settling on Thibodeau. Mike Miller finished the season as interim coach after David Fizdale was fired 22 games into last season.

